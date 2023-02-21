170917_mediccostshare_ray (copy)

Craig Reynolds, chief executive officer of Medical Cost Sharing Inc., is shown in this 2017 photo when the business operated on Village Drive. A federal court injunction alleges that the company falsely assured its customers that it would use their contributions to cover medical expenses.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

A St. Joseph company was ordered to stop accepting new clients after a federal complaint alleged that its leadership used customer funds for personal gain instead of covering medical expenses.

Medical Cost Sharing and its two founders, Craig A. Reynolds and James L. McGinnis, are accused in federal court documents of using a fraction of $7.5 million in membership contributions to cover health care expenses. Instead, a complaint filed in U.S. District Court alleges that the two men placed at least $4 million into their own bank accounts.

