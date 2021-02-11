The former clerk for the City of Coffey, Missouri, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of stealing and forgery involving government funds.
Mary Lou Browning pleaded guilty to two charges each of stealing and forgery in November and was sentenced Wednesday.
A 2018 audit of Coffey by the Missouri State Auditor's Office found the former clerk failed to make deposits, received improper payroll payments and falsified board minutes and various financial reports in order to steal more than $60,000 from the city.
Specifically, investigators discovered Browning did not deposit almost $34,000 in utility payments, including more than $2,600 she had credited to her own utility account.
According to a probable cause statement in the case, Browning drafted special board meeting minutes to transfer funds between Coffey City Hall bank accounts. However, no meeting was held and no authorization was given to move the funds. According to the probable cause statement, investigators believe Browning faked Mayor Barbara Miller's signature along with four other city council members' in order to use the document at the bank to transfer funds.
"When we discover abuse, it puts others on notice that wrongdoing will not be tolerated. That was the case with my audit of the City of Coffey, which detailed a serious breach of public trust at the expense of citizens," said State Auditor Nicole Galloway. "I appreciate the efforts of law enforcement and am especially grateful for the work of Prosecuting Attorney Annie Gibson in getting justice for taxpayers."
A follow-up report on the City of Coffey was issued in 2019. That report found that city officials had either implemented or were in the process of implementing the audit's recommendations to improve fiscal controls and oversight to better safeguard taxpayer dollars.