Ashley Thrasher isn’t worried about the timeline for selling recreational marijuana in Missouri.
There’s another deadline that Thrasher and other court clerks are watching as they comply with a key provision of the constitutional amendment legalizing marijuana for adult use. Amendment 3 calls for the expungement of misdemeanor and felony marijuana records, with an initial target of March 8 for some cases.
“I don’t think that’s realistic for probably any county in the state,” Thrasher said.
Voters didn’t just allow for the sale of recreational marijuana when they passed Amendment 3 with 53% statewide approval, including 51% in Buchanan County. The passage also means that nonviolent misdemeanor and felony marijuana offenses are to be automatically wiped from a person’s record, a process known as expungement.
A major selling point of Amendment 3 was that people shouldn’t be punished for past behavior that, if it occurred today, would be legal. Past marijuana convictions, even those for simple possession, can make it hard to rent an apartment, get a loan or find employment.
“A great majority of people arrested for marijuana are not career criminals,” said Dan Viets, Missouri coordinator for the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws. “They’re young people who made a mistake. It can be life-changing.”
But expungement is easier said than done for clerks who now find themselves in the tall weeds of running reports, verifying that a case meets the requirements and getting a judge to sign off. Older files require a deep dive through stacks of folders.
The courts often expunge records, but it’s usually done on a case-by-case basis at the request of a petitioner. This is mass expungement with final deadlines of June 8 for misdemeanors and Dec. 8 for felonies. The upcoming March date is for people who petition the courts for expungement.
“There are thousands,” Thrasher said. “We have thousands of cases that are still paper files. We’ll have to manually go through each of those to see if they qualify.”
Marijuana expungement is referred to as automatic, but that’s only in the sense that the person with the conviction doesn’t have to request it.
Clerks must decide whether a case actually deals with marijuana and that it doesn’t involve three factors that would make it ineligible for expungement: violence, selling to a minor or operating a motor vehicle while impaired. A case is verified and sent to the judge, who sends it back to be stored at a security classification that makes it nearly impossible for someone to access in the future.
“The case does remain in our system but the security level is increased to the highest level,” Thrasher said.
State records show 412 expungements in Buchanan County, 44 in Nodaway County and nine in Andrew County. The Missouri Office of State Courts Administrator said that 5,205 marijuana expungements have been granted statewide as of Thursday, Feb. 2. Viets expects more than 100,000 records to be impacted when the process is completed.
“They’re going faster than we anticipated,” he said. “Thirty-four counties have taken on their own initiative to begin expungements even before they receive any state funding.”
A bump on the road to expungement might involve a disagreement over municipal records. For a variety of cases, a municipal court typically deals with low-level offenses that don’t merit a state charge.
“Your first DWI ends up in municipal unless your BAC is off the charts,” said Municipal Judge Ted Elo, referencing blood-alcohol content. “If you don’t change your behavior, you end up in state court.”
But in St. Joseph, municipal marijuana offenses are not being expunged, even though many of those are the types of minor possession cases that Amendment 3’s backers had in mind. Elo said there may be 2,000 past marijuana cases in St. Joseph municipal court, but Amendment 3 didn’t specify municipal offenses in the language on expungement.
Viets, who helped write Amendment 3, said municipal records should be expunged.
“That’s just a misunderstanding,” he said. “Just because the words municipal courts do not appear in the amendment, there’s no reason to believe the circuit courts are not going to expunge municipal offenses. I think that they will be told to do that.”
That order hasn’t come down yet, so for now the process continues, one record at a time, at the state court level. There’s hope that funding for overtime will be allocated once tax revenue from recreational sales starts to roll in this spring.
“We will do our best,” Thrasher said. “It’s definitely a process. We have a ways to go.”
Viets hopes this round of expungement sparks further discussion on ways to allow other kinds of nonviolent offenders to get a fresh start.
“Making it automatic, as Amendment 3 did, benefits a dramatically greater number of people,” said Viets, an attorney. “As painful as it is for me to say, you don’t even need a lawyer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.