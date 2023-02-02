Ashley Thrasher

Buchanan County Circuit Clerk Ashley Thrasher oversees a staff of 28 people. About 10 are working on marijuana expungements, often while they complete other daily tasks.

 Greg Kozol | News-Press NOW

Ashley Thrasher isn’t worried about the timeline for selling recreational marijuana in Missouri.

There’s another deadline that Thrasher and other court clerks are watching as they comply with a key provision of the constitutional amendment legalizing marijuana for adult use. Amendment 3 calls for the expungement of misdemeanor and felony marijuana records, with an initial target of March 8 for some cases.

Greg Kozol can be reached at greg.kozol@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowKozol.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.