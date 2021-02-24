A national nonprofit organization is continuing to fight in a civil case involving a pit bull that was shot in St. Joseph nearly three years ago.
Lagartha, or Laggie, as she was later called, was discovered with two gunshot wounds by a group who were out mushroom hunting.
Laggie was alive and quickly taken to Angels Vet Express for treatment of her extensive injuries. She lived for another 15 months after being adopted by Shane and Gina Rudman, who founded the nonprofit Animal Justice League of America.
Rudman has filed a lawsuit seeking more than $25,000 in medical expenses for Laggie against the person he alleges shot the dog, Jeff Smith, and her former owner, Stacie McGinley. In addition to this lawsuit, Rudman is in the stages of introducing two new bills, one to clarify animal abuse laws and another to add stricter punishments.
“I want to clarify animal abuse laws because they’re not clear in Missouri. So I want to clarify them, and then I want a five-year felony penalty, rather than one year. What happens is, five years gives a prosecutor a way to actually negotiate and get two,” Rudman said.
The civil case regarding Laggie was set for a jury trial in October 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic. A new trial date is in the works.
“The community of St. Joseph deserves a jury trial. People that love animals everywhere deserve a jury trial,” Rudman said.