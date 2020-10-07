A Chillicothe, Missouri, man is among 18 defendants indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute more than 150 kilograms of methamphetamine and more than 10 kilograms of heroin, valued at more than $1.7 million.
Seth Alan Turbyfill, 31, was charged in a 25-count superseding indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sept. 30. Other defendants include Rockstar Burgers owner Brian Douglas Smith, 42, of Kansas City, Missouri, and 16 others.
The federal indictment alleges that all 18 defendants participated in a conspiracy from Jan. 1, 2017, to Sept. 30, 2020, to distribute more than 150 kilograms of methamphetamine and more than 10 kilograms of heroin. All of the defendants also are charged in a money-laundering conspiracy involving the proceeds of the drug-trafficking conspiracy.
Turbyfill also is charged with illegally possessing firearms in connection with his drug-trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
The Buchanan County Drug Strike Force, among other law enforcement agencies, investigated the case.