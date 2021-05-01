Child custody bill makes it to state Senate

A new bill is in review with the Missouri General Assembly that could modify parts of the law regarding child custody arrangements.
House Bill 299 and Senate Bill 531 add a rebuttable presumption when determining child custody arrangements that award equal or approximately equal time to each parent, according to the summaries provided for each bill.
The bills would create a presumption in favor of 50/50 child custody in all cases. Considering the child’s best interests currently is required by the law when determining custody.
Allison Tschannen, a partner at Kranitz, Sadoun and Carpenter, said the House bill that has made its way to the Senate would change the structure of the factors considered and create a new baseline.
“The starting point, according to this bill, would be that the court has to look at it in the best interest of the child for each parent to have equal time or near equal time with the child,” Tschannen said.
Currently, there is no presumption of what parenting time or a visitation arrangement should look like.
“It’s solely up to the discretion of the court based on the court’s consideration of a number of specific factors,” Tschannen said.
The factors could include the parents’ wishes and the child’s adjustment to a new living situation, school or community, according to the bill’s documents.
David Bolander, a circuit court judge for Buchanan and Andrew counties, oversees child custody cases and said that each one is different.
“Everybody’s cases are a little bit different; everybody’s circumstances are different. We’re required to look at the best interests of the child and the things that go into that,” Bolander said. “Which parent’s most likely to allow frequent, meaningful contact with the other parent? Has there been any kind of abuse or neglect? What is the connection that the child has or the children have with their community, other relatives?”
Bolander said another of several factors considered is the preference of the child.
There also are different types of custody to be determined, including joint legal custody and joint physical custody.
“There’s legal custody, which is decision-making, and there’s physical custody, which is basically parenting time. That’s what people probably think of most of the time,” Bolander said.
The parents must also submit a proposed parenting plan to the court on what they want the child’s arrangements to be.
“The decision-making, child support, those types of things are all included in that in that parenting plan,” Bolander said. “As a judge, if there’s a contested case, I weigh those. I look at the best interests of the child and determine based on what I see as the best interest and the facts that are presented to me.”
Supporters of the bill shared in a committee document on HB 299 that children who have time with both parents are generally happier and healthier.
This is not the first time a bill with a similar goal has been proposed. Previous bills include HB 724 in 2017, SB 645 HB 1667 in 2018 and SB 14 and HB 229 in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.