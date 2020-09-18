A Bethany, Missouri, man is facing murder charges after admitting he killed Melissa Chapman, who had been missing for three weeks.
The Worth County Prosecuting Attorney Office filed charges against Jeremiah Searles in the murder of the Grant City woman.
Searles faces a class A felony of murder in the second degree along with the class E felony of abandonment of a corpse without notifying authorities.
According to the probable cause statement from the Worth County Sheriff's Department, Searles had advised that he killed Chapman and lead officers to the address in Grant City where the body had been found on Monday, Sept. 14.
The preliminary autopsy of Chapman shows blunt force trauma to the head and that the manner of death was homicide as stated in the probable cause.
A warrant for Searles issued on Aug. 31 shows charges for kidnapping in the first degree, domestic assault in the first degree and abuse/neglect of a child. Chapman was scheduled to testify against Searles in the case.
Chapman's last point of contact was with her ex-husband, Jerry Chapman, on Aug. 23. Jerry Chapman reported Melissa Chapman missing to the Worth County Sheriff's Office.
Searles initial arraignment is set for Monday, Sept. 21.