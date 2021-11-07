Local prosecutors say a man held in a Cameron, Missouri, prison is innocent, but the Missouri attorney general's office is fighting his release.
Kevin Strickland has been in prison for decades following a 1978 shooting. News-Press NOW previously reported that Strickland is asking a judge to order him released.
Despite Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker proclaiming Strickland's innocence, attorneys with the Missouri attorney general's office are asking a judge to block his release.
The parties will next appear in court on Monday, Nov. 8. An appeals court previously blocked attempts to move the case quickly through the system.
A law passed last legislative session and signed by Gov. Mike Parson allows a local prosecutor to reopen a court proceeding if the prosecutor believes the previously convicted person is innocent.
A prosecuting attorney may now "file a motion to vacate or set aside the judgment of conviction at any time if he or she has information that the convicted person may be innocent or may have been erroneously convicted."
On Aug. 30, prosecutors filed a motion to vacate Strickland's sentence of life in prison without parole before 50 years. The motion was set for three days later before an emergency appeal by the attorney general's office.
A panel of three appeals court judges granted the request and vacated the hearing.
"(We ordered) the court reset the prosecutor's motion hearing at a time which would permit all participants a reasonable opportunity to prepare considering Strickland's substantial interest in a prompt disposition," the appeals panel wrote in its opinion.
Strickland's lawyers have argued the attorney general's office only has limited access to the hearing. They argue the attorney general can question witnesses and make arguments at the hearing but not file other motions.
The original judge agreed, but the appeals court also vacated that ruling, finding that the attorney general's office could ask for the hearing to be moved.
"This court appreciates the significant public interests involved in this proceeding. Nevertheless, to permit the attorney general to meaningfully participate in the hearing, he must be given sufficient notice," the appeals court wrote.
Kevin Strickland, a Black man, was convicted by an all-white jury of murder some four decades ago and now is being held at the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron.
Jackson County prosecutors, who are from the same office that initially prosecuted the 1978 shootings, argued in recent court filings that Strickland’s case was almost entirely based on unreliable eyewitness testimony. Advances in forensic technology also discovered a fingerprint on the shotgun used in the murders that didn’t belong to Strickland.
Strickland has asked the governor for a pardon, which could set him free immediately.
“And I think it’s a matter of everybody doing their job to find out the facts of this case. It needs to be decided probably in a court of law,” Parson told News-Press NOW previously. “What I’m telling you is there’s 3,300 people in there that feel like they would like to have their case heard, too.”
Strickland previously filed a different petition in DeKalb County court seeking release because the Cameron prison sits in that county. After prosecutors filed their motion in Jackson County, that case was dismissed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.