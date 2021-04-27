An Andrew County man facing first-degree murder charges in the death of a child had his case continued Tuesday.
Donald Tipton appeared at the Andrew County Courthouse handcuffed and shackled. His lawyer requested the case be continued to a later date in June because she hadn't reviewed all the discovery related to it.
Andrew County Prosecuting Attorney Steve Stevenson called the discovery "voluminous" and didn't object to continuing the case.
According to a felony complaint filed by Stevenson, Tipton knowingly caused the death of the victim by striking and strangling the child on Nov. 30, 2020. The victim, who is not named in the complaint, was 10 years of age at the time. While the News-Press is aware of the child’s name, it is not being published at this time.
Tipton also faces a slew of other charges for child endangerment.
