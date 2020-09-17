The case against a man accused of killing two Wisconsin brothers has been moved to Johnson County.
According to Missouri Case Net, a change of venue was granted Tuesday from Caldwell County, where the crime happened, to Johnson County.
Patrick Berrigan, Nelson’s public defender, said News-Press NOW coverage of “every pleading” in Nelson’s case would make a trial in Buchanan County untenable.
Nelson Joseph Garland is charged with the murder of Nicholas and Justin Diemel after they visited his farm in Braymer, Missouri, in relation to a cattle deal.