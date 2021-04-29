Career criminal prosecutions will resume at the Buchanan County Courthouse after being put on hold due to the pandemic according to a press release from the Prosecuting Attorney’s office.
Ron Holliday, the Buchanan County prosecuting attorney, said he would “prosecute career criminals to the fullest extent that the law allows,” according to the press release.
Shane Adams was deemed the first career criminal by Holliday and was found guilty by Dan Kellogg, a circuit judge at the Buchanan County Courthouse this week.
Adams was charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree assault and waived his right to a jury trial earlier this month.
Michelle Davidson, the assistant prosecuting attorney for Buchanan County, handled Adams’ case and used his previous criminal history to “enhance the charges in order to potentially increase the amount of time he will be serving,” according to the press release.
Adams was previously convicted of burglary, forgery and felony drug distribution, according to court documents.
Sentences can be enhanced if an offender has two or more previous felony convictions under Missouri Law.
The sentencing hearing for Adams is scheduled for June 14 at 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.