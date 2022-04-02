A Caldwell County teacher has been charged with multiple sexually related crimes involving underage students.
Zachary W. Douglas, 29, of the Braymer C-4 School District, has been charged with four counts of first-degree felony sexual abuse, two counts of second-degree felony statutory sodomy, four counts of felony sexual contact with a student, two counts of first-degree misdemeanor sexual misconduct, felony sexual misconduct involving a child under the age of fifteen and five counts of presenting or attempting to present pornographic material to a minor.
Douglas is expected to appear in court for a bond appearance hearing on April 7, 2022, in Kingston, Missouri. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 21, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.