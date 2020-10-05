A man charged with second-degree assault after allegedly stabbing his neighbor appeared in court Monday for a bond-reduction hearing.
James Komer initially had bond denied in the case, but on Monday Judge Keith Marquart set it at $25,000 surety or 10% cash deposit. Komer also must stay away from the alleged victim as well as avoid alcohol and illegal drugs.
According to the probable cause statement, the incident occurred in July as Komer's neighbor was walking past his residence when Komer allegedly stabbed the victim with a knife in the upper left chest.
The altercation was regarding property Komer believed to be his and accused the victim of taking from him, the probable cause statement said.
When the victim went for help, Komer allegedly told him if he reported the incident to police he would kill him and his family.
According to the probable cause statement, Komer has five previous felony convictions, including possession of drugs, distribution of illegal drugs, possession of a firearm, assault and non-support.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 16.