A man charged with second-degree murder in the November death of a teenager was arraigned Friday morning.
Anthony Williams, 18, appeared via video for the court proceeding on Friday. He is charged with the death of Chance Kelley, 17.
Williams was denied bond and has a bond review scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 23. He will have a preliminary hearing on Friday, Jan. 7.
Prosecutors allege Williams shot and killed an unarmed Kelley in the back of the head on Nov. 11 at the Oak Ridge Apartments in St. Joseph.
