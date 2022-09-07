Dustin Beechner mugshot

Dustin L. Beechner of St. Joseph is charged with first-degree child abuse leading to the death of a child.

The man charged in the beating death of a 6-year-old girl remained under suicide watch and made a video court appearance Wednesday morning from the Buchanan County Jail.

Dustin L. Beechner, 37, faces one count of child abuse resulting in death, a Class A felony that carries a maximum punishment of 30 years or life in prison.

