Bail denied for murder suspect

A judge has denied bail for 24-year-old Tucker Autenrieth, who is charged with second-degree murder.
Autenrieth appeared in a Buchanan County courtroom Monday morning where prosecutors asked for denial of bond because of the nature of the murder and the belief Autenrieth is a flight risk.
During the hearing, Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holliday stated Autenrieth had a backpack filled with toiletries when he was arrested. He also stated that investigators described the house where the murder took place as a home used for drugs.
Autenrieth is charged with the death of Santos Jackson, 37. St. Joseph police discovered Jackson’s body on Aug. 18 after responding to a check wellbeing call at 705 N. Ninth St. Officers found blood and cleaning supplies at the house. A probable cause statement in the case indicated Jackson may have been killed on Aug. 16.
Judge Keith Marquart denied Autenrieth's bail based on a record of violence, failure to appear and the facts of the murder.
Autenrieth told the judge he is expecting a child and that he is a partial homeowner of the residence where Jackson's body was found.
