St. Joseph exhausted all available options before suing a local company accused of leaching chemicals into the sewer system, the city's attorney said.
HPI Products, a company that mixes dangerous chemicals downtown, is facing litigation from the federal government and city government. Both claim the company isn't complying with environmental rules.
"Normally, the judges will expect that you have given it your best efforts to achieve this type of compliance, which in working with the city for a long time, they (the city) has," said Aimee Davenport, an outside environmental attorney representing St. Joseph. "The city is left with now asking a judge for help getting HPI to stop violating its programs."
The city has alleged HPI violated city ordinances more than a dozen times by failing to obtain certain sewer permits, and discharging stormwater into the sewer without those permits.
While similar to the federal government's litigation, the Environmental Protection Agency's action is more expansive and alleges violations of federal law by failing to properly store chemicals.
The city's lawsuit is fresh this year, while the EPA is technically asking a judge to find that HPI violated a 2011 agreement to cleanup several warehouses throughout the city.
Buchanan County Judge Kate Schaeffer will decide in November if HPI Products is out of compliance. If so, the city is asking the judge to order the business to cease operations until it regains compliance.
The EPA's litigation is in federal court. There, the government is asking the court to appoint a neutral third-party to take over the company to bring the company into compliance with the 2011 agreement.
HPI Product's alleged violations of law have persisted for more than a decade. William Garvey, the company's president, was sentenced to six months in prison for violating environmental laws in 2009.
Some 12 years later, HPI had its sewer permit revoked in February 2020 by the city government. By revoking the permit, city officials said HPI wasn't supposed to contribute any water to the city's sewer system.
However, both the federal and state lawsuits allege the company continues to store chemicals in unfit containers. They also allege some of the company's warehouses have leaks in the roof, meaning rainwater often mixes with the chemicals and then enters the storm drains.
Davenport defended the city's timeline in addressing the company's alleged continuing violations.
"(The city's) goal for many years now has to get HPI Products into compliance," she said. "They have gone to great measures administratively to make that happen."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.