Several elected offices at the Buchanan County Courthouse aren’t being contested this year, leaving two familiar faces likely to take on new roles.
Michelle Davidson is seeking to become the county’s prosecuting attorney, and Chad Gaddie is running for associate circuit court judge for Division 5. Both currently are assistant prosecuting attorneys in Buchanan County and are running as unopposed Republicans with no Democratic challenger.
Davidson was a public defender in St. Joseph before moving to Maryville and working in multiple counties for a decade. Then she was asked by Ron Holliday, the current prosecuting attorney who is not seeking reelection, to join his office in 2018.
“If you were to ask me five years ago if I was going to be running for any sort of position politically, I would have said you’re crazy,” Davidson said.
Around the same time Davidson declared her candidacy, she joined Leadership St. Joseph and got involved with the allocations process at the United Way of Greater St. Joseph.
“Not only was that a good way for myself to volunteer, but what a great way to learn about the organizations in our community that address homelessness or address drug abuse,” Davidson said. “Those are issues that we directly need to know about in prosecuting individuals. What resources are out there for those people?”
Gaddie ran for associate circuit judge for Division 6 in 2014 but lost to Rebecca Spencer.
“There’s obviously less anxiety, but we’re still not taking our foot off the gas,” Gaddie said.
Gaddie graduated from law school in 1997 and he began his career as an assistant prosecuting attorney in Buchanan County before going into private practice, representing clients in civil and criminal cases.
In 2018, he was appointed as the county attorney, and then a year later the position merged with the prosecutor’s office and he began trying felony cases in the courtroom.
“Getting back into criminal prosecution is really an eye-opener,” Gaddie said. “I hear it loud and clear from our community that they’re tired of crime, and certainly that’s something that I plan on addressing from the bench.”
Besides being strong on crime, Gaddie said he would continue Judge Keith Marquart’s enforcement of non-support cases, bond regulations and making sure individuals are following the terms of their probation.
“You should be expected to have a job, you should be expected to be drug-free, and you should be expected to quit committing new crimes,” Gaddie said. “Ultimately the judge should be a reflection of the community, and the judge’s decisions should reflect the beliefs and values of that community.”
The other uncontested races in Buchanan County include incumbents Tara Horn (R) for auditor, Ashley Thrasher (R) for circuit clerk, Rebecca Spencer (R) for division 6 associate circuit court judge, Peggy Campbell (D) for collector, Becky Dunlap (R) for recorder of deeds and Mary Baack-Garvey (R) for county clerk.
Baack-Garvey explained that unopposed candidates need only one vote during the primary election to move on to the general election on Nov. 8. It is possible they could face an independent candidate in the general election.
The deadline to submit a petition to run as an independent is Aug. 1. Independent candidates are required to obtain a certain number of signatures.
“So whatever happened four years ago in a specific race, you need to take 2% of those votes and that’s how many signatures you’ll need to get,” Baack-Garvey said.
The only Buchanan County officeholder race that is being contested during the Aug. 2 primary is the presiding commissioner. Republicans Al Purcell and Scott Nelson will face off and the winner will advance to meet Democrat Andrew Gibson on Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.