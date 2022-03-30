An arraignment has been scheduled for a St. Joseph man charged with first-degree sodomy and first-degree rape.
Cody L. Ward, 30, is set for an April 7 arraignment at the Buchanan County Courthouse in an August 2021 case. According to court documents, Ward allegedly took a girl, who was 16 at the time, to Jentell Brees Conservation Area and assaulted her.
Ward, who remains in custody, has a bond set at $20,000, according to court documents.
