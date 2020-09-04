Arguments over the location of where an accused killer from Northwest Missouri should face trial have begun.
Through his lawyers, Garland Nelson, the man accused of killing two Wisconsin brothers, has asked for the trial to be moved from Caldwell County to Jackson County, Boone County or Platte County.
Nelson’s prosecutors have asked for the trial to be moved to Johnson County, Buchanan County or Henry County.
In response, Patrick Berrigan, Nelson’s public defender, said News-Press NOW coverage of “every pleading” in Nelson’s case would make a trial in Buchanan County untenable.
Berrigan objects to Johnson County hosting the trial because “a two- to three-week capital murder trial is extraordinarily disruptive to the busy schedules of Johnson County judges.”
Henry County would not be suitable, Berrigan wrote, because the county is home to less than 22,000 residents and only houses two courtrooms.
Arguments over a “socially distant" trial also appear in the court filings, but Berrigan said a trial is still a year or 18 months away.
Jackson County would be best suited for the trial, Berrigan wrote, because the presiding judge for the county has an open courtroom during his term.
“Surely, Mr. Nelson’s trial could use such an empty courtroom to full advantage,” Berrigan said.
Nelson’s next court date has not been set, according to online court records. In addition to murder charges, he faces charges for armed criminal action and several other counts.