Caimon Stillman, one of two men charged with second-degree murder in the shooting of 2-year-old Raelynn Craig, was at the Buchanan County Courthouse Wednesday morning for a hearing in his case.
Stillman appeared in front of Associate Circuit Judge Rebecca Spencer where his attorneys asked to give three weeks for videos and details of the case to come out before proceeding. Spencer set another hearing in the case for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29.
Marcain Kimbrough-Ballard, the other man charged with second-degree murder in the case, is set to appear before Spencer at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11.