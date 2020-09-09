Caimon Stillman, one of three men charged with second-degree murder in the shooting of 2-year-old Raelynn Craig, was at the Buchanan County Courthouse Wednesday morning for a hearing in his case.
Stillman appeared in front of Associate Circuit Judge Rebecca Spencer where his attorneys asked to give three weeks for videos and details of the case to come out before proceeding. Spencer set another hearing in the case for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29.
Marcain Kimbrough-Ballard, the second man charged with second-degree murder in the case, is set to appear before Spencer at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11.
A third man, Te'Avion Waunya Hawkins, was also charged with second-degree murder in Craig's death on Wednesday.