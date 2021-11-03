Andrew County sex offender charged after Halloween compliance check

An Andrew County man has been charged after he was found to have multiple violations during a Halloween compliance check of registered sex offenders.
Richard Merritt Jr., 55, of Union Star, was charged with four counts of failing to register social media and email accounts, which is a condition of sex offender registration.
According to court documents, officers made contact with Merritt during a sex offender check on Halloween, and he agreed to a voluntary compliance inspection. During the check, Merritt advised officers he had a Facebook Messenger account. It was found that the email for that account was not registered, which is a violation.
As officers continued investigating, they found accounts for YouTube and Instagram connected to the unregistered email. During an interview with investigators, Merritt admitted to sending and receiving nude pictures with a male he believed was 17 years old at the time, according to the probable cause statement.
According to court documents, Merritt said he stopped talking with the juvenile after discovering the person was actually 16.
Merritt is in the Andrew County Jail on a $2,500 bond.
