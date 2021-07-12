Andrew County man pleads guilty to murder

An Andrew County man accused of killing a 10-year-old boy last year pleaded guilty on Monday to second-degree murder.
According to the Andrew County Circuit Court's office, Donald Tipton was sentenced to 25 years in prison by Judge Dan Kellogg.
The 10-year-old boy died after he was struck and strangled in November 2020, according to a probable cause statement.
Tipton was also charged with 13 other counts of abuse, all of which have been dismissed since he pleaded guilty to murder.
Tipton must serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.