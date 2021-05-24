An Amazonia, Missouri, man is charged with third-degree assault after shooting another man with a BB gun.
According to court documents, Michael Admire Jr. drove through a man's yard, causing damage. The men got into a verbal altercation that allegedly ended with Admire pulling out a BB gun and shooting the man, who was hit in the face.
Admire then struck the victim in the forehead with the butt of the gun, according to court documents.
When authorities contacted Admire about the incident, he became confrontational and denied the incident as described by the victim, according to the probable cause statement.
While being transported to jail, Admire said the victim made things worse for himself. According to the court documents, Admire also stated that he would shoot the victim with a real gun next.
