A man accused of killing 2-year old Raelynn Craig was arraigned in Buchanan County court Monday morning and had a plea of not guilty entered for him.
Marcain Rashaud Kimbrough-Ballard appeared in court wearing handcuffs, waist chains, ankle shackles and a medical-style mask.
Buchanan County Judge Rebecca Spencer asked him if he had spoken with a lawyer, and Kimbrough-Ballard said he would speak with one on Wednesday.
Kimbrough-Ballard is accused of killing Craig alongside Caimon R. Stillman. Stillman will be arraigned at 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, also in front of Spencer.
Both men are being held without bond.