Garland Joseph Nelson, a Northwest Missouri man accused of double murder, will face trial next month for a lesser charge of stealing a motor vehicle.
The trial is legally separate from the one he'll face in 2022 for capital murder, though the lesser charge stems from his time in Caldwell County Jail because of the murder case.
Nelson is accused of coercing someone outside of the jail to retrieve a trailer, according to court documents. Nelson has been jailed since July of 2019, though the stealing charge was filed on Oct. 30, 2020.
Prosecutors and Nelson's defense team agreed this initial trial will take about two days, beginning on April 20 or 21, 2021.
Both the initial trial and the murder trial will take place in Johnson County, Missouri. Nelson's case was moved from Caldwell County, where Nelson lives in Braymer, Missouri, to Warrensburg, Missouri, because of pretrial publicity.
According to a probable cause statement, Nelson told a fellow detainee at the Caldwell County Detention Center that he had purchased the trailer for $500, though police said Nelson never owned the trailer.
Sgt. Tony Kirkendoll of the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office will apparently testify in the stealing case after a subpoena was issued, according to online court records.
On Wednesday, Nelson's primary defense attorney, Patrick Berrigan, asked the judge to require the prosecution to turn over all exhibits and a list of witnesses to be called in the stealing trial within 10 days. That request was granted.
Police reports, audio interviews and phone calls had already been turned over to the defense, Berrigan said.
Outline of capital murder trial takes shape
After discussing the stealing case, lawyers argued over the contours of Nelson's capital murder trial.
The capital murder trial will begin in one year on March 3, 2022. Both the defense and prosecution agreed potential jurors would need to fill out an extensive questionnaire prior to being impaneled.
Judge Michael Wagner said he'd contact the University of Central Missouri to procure a larger venue for "voir dire," the process in which jurors are questioned and eventually selected.
Wagner ordered the parties to file a joint scheduling order, outlining any pretrial deadlines, by March 15. Nelson will next appear in court that day at 1:30 p.m. so lawyers can update the judge on any outstanding issues.
Nelson is accused of shooting Nicholas and Justin Diemel, two Wisconsin brothers, over a $250,000 cattle deal. After their death, Nelson is accused of disfiguring their bodies.
He's entered a not guilty plea to all charges.