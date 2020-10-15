A St. Joseph man was charged with first-degree sexual abuse Thursday morning in Buchanan County.
According to a probable cause statement, Shane Coy, 20, was seen on a surveillance recording taken Oct. 14 standing behind a woman in a residence touching himself inappropriately and making sexual comments.
Coy allegedly told the woman he had a gun, then touched her and said she needed to do what he said, according to the probable cause statement. The woman fled and called the police. Coy then was located and arrested.
Coy will appear for his arraignment on Monday, Oct. 19, in front of Associate Circuit Judge Keith Marquart. No bond has been set in the case.