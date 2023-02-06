Placeholder for U.S. District Court
Associated Press

A St. Joseph resident is the latest person indicted in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in Northwest Missouri.

Kaden Bernard, 22, of St. Joseph, was named along with Raymundo Felix-Perez, 31, a citizen of Mexico who resided in Bethany, Missouri, and Joshua Stramel, 26, of Kansas City, Kansas in a 13-count indictment.

