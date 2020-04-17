An appeals court upheld a jury's decision to award more than $8 million to a woman who faced discrimination at her workplace in St. Joseph.
Danielle McGaughy won the lawsuit against the Laclede Gas Company, which now is known as Spire. The trial court in 2018 found several employees used racially charged remarks around McGaughy and created a "toxic" work environment. One of the employees referenced in the appeals court decision is former St. Joseph City Councilwoman Barbara LaBass.
Court documents show LaBass "prominently displayed Paula Deen magazines" after a scandal in which Deen was found to have used a racial slur, and that the magazines weren't on display before Deen's incident.
McGaughy also testified that she found an email LaBass was circulating blaming "the blacks and Mexicans" for "taking over" and a remark about former President Barack Obama closing "all the banks."
LaBass told News-Press NOW she doesn't remember sending such an email or making such remarks while mentioning "identity politics."
"I know that when Triumph came to town a lot of people were concerned about, you know, the impact that it had on our city as far as crime," she said.
LaBass said she has minority friends and neighbors.
The judgement from the jury included $1.3 million in actual damages and an additional $7.2 million in punitive damages. In addition to the race discrimination, McGaughy also was retaliated against, according to the court documents.
Diane Munsell was supposed to train McGaughy, according to the appeals court opinion, but did so only minimally. When another employee confronted Munsell, she said, "I don't want my job taken by a (racial slur)," according to the opinion.
Another one of McGaughy's bosses, Gary Williams, and a fellow employee, Bill Martin, repeatedly used racial slurs, according to the opinion.
The opinion also outlines other steps McGaughy took to rectify the issue.
McGaughy filed a human resources complaint, which was reviewed in part by Williams, who then accused McGaughy of having a relationship with a co-worker.
Sometime after the third-party complaint, co-worker Martin "stormed" into McGaughy's office alongside two other co-workers and yelled expletives at her, according to the opinion in the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District.
McGaughy later applied for a supervisor position and was considered the top candidate by a panel. However, one of the company's lawyers, Mike Smith, asked a co-worker to apply for the position even though she had not previously applied, according to the appeals court opinion. That co-worker was later hired instead.
In May of 2014, McGaughy was ordered by Williams to begin working in Kansas City three days a week. McGaughy had transferred to the St. Joseph office previously to be closer to her son and was "disappointed." She eventually filed suit in February of 2016.
Laclede appealed the trial court and jury's decision on six different grounds, but each was rejected unanimously by the appeals court.
"Most of the allegations involved in this case date back to 2006 and extend through 2013, before Spire bought the company in September 2013," Reagan Smith, a spokesperson for Spire, said. "While we cannot speak to the culture under prior owners, we can speak to the company we are today and the values that we hold dear — safety, inclusion and integrity."
Smith added the company is evaluating its appeal options.