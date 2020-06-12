A Cameron, Missouri, man is charged with resisting arrest and assaulting two law enforcement officers after an encounter on June 1.
William Vessar, 34, allegedly pointed a knife at a Caldwell County sheriff’s deputy and evaded police for “several minutes,” according to court documents obtained by News-Press NOW.
“I approached him (Vessar) and advised him I was going to remove the knife from his hip,” Donald Fuller, a Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department sergeant, said in a probable cause statement. “Mr. Vessar then pulled the knife on (another deputy) and I, then advised us to stay away from him.”
After the deputies on scene pulled a taser and a firearm, Vessar fled to the west. After chasing Vessar “through the yard” and “a couple of fences,” Vessar apparently evaded the deputies.
“Mr. Vessar later walked back towards the residence where he was approached by multiple troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol,” Fuller said.
Even after that contact, Vessar told law enforcement officers to “stay away from him.”
“Mr. Vessar then took off running through the field again and jumped into a pond,” Fuller said. “After several minutes, Mr. Vessar finally surrendered and was taken into custody.”
Fuller said in the probable cause statement that he believes Vessar is a danger to the community.
“Mr. Vessar is known to be violent, pulled a knife on law enforcement officers and ran from law enforcement with the knife,” Fuller said.
Vessar is officially charged with two misdemeanors for assault and for felony resisting arrest. In the probable cause statement, Fuller said he believed the assault could’ve been charged as a felony.
In the probable cause statement, Fuller said that Vessar had a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation before the incident. According to Missouri Department of Corrections records, Vessar is being held at the Western Reception Diagnostic and Correctional Center in St. Joseph. Those records show Vessar was sentenced to 17 years in prison for several crimes, including burglary and assault.
Vessar will appear in court Thursday, June 18, for an arraignment after his case was continued Thursday. He has been held without bond following an order from Caldwell County Judge Jason Kanoy, online court records show.