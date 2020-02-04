A Harrisonville, Missouri, couple is suing Triumph Foods, LLC, alleging the company treated them unfairly based on a disability.
Jimmy and Richella Briden both were working for the company on Aug. 28, 2018, when Richella Briden experienced stroke-like symptoms while at work.
The woman allegedly lost consciousness, and soon after her husband was notified of her condition and that no emergency medical services had been called. Jimmy Briden alleges that he had to perform CPR on his wife while on his way to the hospital when she stopped breathing.
Richella Briden was diagnosed with a conversion disorder related to severe anxiety, with her doctor keeping her off work for 10 days before allowing her to return on limited hours. Triumph's own safety council chose to limit her hours even more, something he doctor agreed to following another episode, the lawsuit states.
Richella Briden was allowed to return to a full day of work in December 2018, and her doctor indicated she would need occasional days off to manage her disorder. When the woman tried to use one of those days off, her supervisor accidentally sent her a text message meant for another person, accusing her of using a loophole, the suit alleges.
Richella Briden requested that she be moved to another shift away from the supervisor because she alleged that person exacerbated her disorder symptoms. She was denied this request, and in January of 2019 had another episode.
She requested FMLA, which Triumph officials said she was not eligible for a month later, the suit alleges. The company also told her she had exhausted all her leave and would be marked as having an unexcused absence, according to the lawsuit.
Based on previous communications, Richella Briden believed that this would mean her employment would be terminated, so she and her husband began preparations to move away from St. Joseph, the lawsuit.
The couple is suing the company for disability discrimination, failure to accommodate, retaliation, FMLA interference, FMLA retaliation and constructive discharge on behalf of Jimmy Briden.