Tuesday was the first day for candidates to file for the Aug. 4 primary election, with local citizens getting to the Buchanan County Courthouse early in the morning to sign up while others traveled to Jefferson City to put their names on the ballot.
Nine people filed for county positions on Tuesday, hoping to fill positions that will be opening in 2021. County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey encouraged voters to research those who are applying for the local positions during this busy election year.
“Once we figure out who's all running, and what they're running for, do your homework on them and see who you want to select to lead that position,” she said. "So it's very important to all the public out there to do the research on local candidates because they're going to affect your tax dollars.”
Candidates were required to bring paperwork showing that they’ve paid their taxes, show a receipt for whatever party they plan to register under and provide proof they are Buchanan County residents.
First day filers for county positions include:
- Dean Wilson filed as a Republican for County Assessor, a position currently held by Democrat Scott Van Meter.
- Scott Burnham filed as a Republican for reelection as Eastern District Commissioner.
- Megan Stickley filed as a Democrat for reelection as Public Administrator
- Bill Puett filed as a Republican for reelection as sheriff. Keith Dudley also filed as a Republican for the position.
- David Gall filed as a Republican for treasurer, while James P. “Jimmy” Nash filed as a Democrat for the position. The position is currently held by Democrat John D. Nash, who is retiring.
- Ron Hook filed as a Democrat for reelection as Western District Commissioner.
- Kristi Green filed as a Republican for committeewoman of the 15th voting district.
And while some local citizens were headed to the courthouse to register, others made their way to Jefferson City to file for state representative seats.
First day filers for state representative included:
- Dean VanSchoiack of Savannah, Missouri, and Tina Goodrick of St. Joseph, both filed as Republicans as State Representative of District 9. The seat is currently held by Republican Rep. Sheila Solon, who has reached her term limit.
- Rep. Bill Falkner of St. Joseph, Missouri, filed as a Republican for reelection as State Representative of District 10.
- Rep. Brenda Shields of St. Joseph, Missouri, filed as a Republican for reelection as State Representative of District 11.
The candidates on both the state and county level have until March 31 to file.