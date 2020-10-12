Buchanan County officials are finding themselves in the unexpectedly pleasant situation of deciding what to do with a little extra money.
Buchanan County citizens voted in August to end early a tax aimed at paying for Missouri River levee improvements because the goal for financing already has been met — and actually somewhat exceeded. What to do with that extra money not needed for the levee project now is the question.
Because the levee funds were able to be acquired more quickly than originally planned, that leaves some extra money that the county can use to help aid another project involving the Missouri River. However, the exact amount of available dollars is not known yet.
“It is a little hard to tell exactly how much (money) there will be extra,” Lee Sawyer, Buchanan County presiding commissioner, said. “Some people will pay late and once we hit the number and start the process of shutting it down, there will be some that will trickle in.”
The county recently started discussing possible avenues that would be best suited for the money.
One possibility is providing extra funds for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers when the Rushville-Sugar Lake levee breach gets fixed.
“We have a project down in the Sugar Lake area, some of the county roads, Highway 59 and some of the other land that this portion of the levee affects,” Sawyer said. “So we feel like that is something that we could help with because there is an economic impact for us and saves money for our roads if we have to redo them.”
Sawyer did confirm that the Corps of Engineers has been informed it could have approximately $82,000 from the levee tax if needed. The money would specifically be for the task of helping repair the breach on the Rushville-Sugar levee.
The breached portion of the levee currently sits wide open due to an approval process needed from the National Resources Conservation Service.
The NRCS officials previously said the approval process is not completed but added the Corps of Engineers is free to conduct emergency repairs in case of a flooding event. The land damaged from the emergency repairs would need to be brought back to how it was before.
Sawyer said that if the Corps of Engineers did not end up needing the extra funding when the project gets moving, the county could use the extra money as a piggy bank for future repairs needed on levee systems.
“We are getting legal opinions on how that should work for us,” Sawyer said. “But putting money towards the breach would be a really good way to use it, because it is a Missouri River levee and it would help them.”
County officials are expected to know more in the next six months whether this option works out or if another area could use that money more efficiently. One thing that is certain is the extra money from the levee tax will be used for the betterment of a Missouri River levee system.