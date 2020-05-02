The levees in Buchanan County are due for work this year, with some seeing repairs quicker than others.
The two big federal levees up north in Buchanan County will have bid openings beginning in early May as the contracts have been advertised. The MRLS 455 levee system and the Halls Levee District only needed minor repairs, but boots will be on the ground in early May, according to Mike Dulin, an emergency management specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The Rushville/Sugar Lake Levee, which breached last spring, will not be seeing repairs this spring or early summer due to a lengthy approval process. About three acres of the land needed to get to the levee belongs to the Wetland Reserve Program. Federal government approval is needed before any work can be done.
“The approval process had to go up to Washington, D.C. and come back,” Dulin said. “Currently we are working with the National Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) office and going through the National Environmental Policy Act process.”
The corps has been working with the NRCS for planning on this specific breach since the beginning of April. The step after is going through real estate appraisals and then survey work will be done before it is approved by the NRCS.
Once those steps have been completed, advertisements for contracts will begin with a bidding period afterwards. That can last up to 30 days, and actual construction of the levee could take an upwards of six months.
“If everything goes perfect with the NRCS approvals, maybe it gets approved in late July,” Dulin said. “And after contract advertising, we could be looking at the middle of September before we actually have folks on the ground working for us out there.”
This leaves Highway 59 and homeowners in and around the Lewis and Clark Village vulnerable to another round of flooding this year. A temporary fix is an option, but currently there is not enough manpower or funds to supply the needed work.
“We have looked at temporary repairs to hold a little more water back than the banks can hold right now,” Dulin said. “Unfortunately, when we got out and ran the quantities it was a lot more dirt work than what we could take on internally ourselves.”
Because of there not being a state of emergency, direct funding for these types of fixes is hard to access money for the contracts required. The funding for the temporary repairs falls on the levee district. The corps could potentially help with a temporary fix in the future, but on the ground workers are thin due to the coronavirus.