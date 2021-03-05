The results of a straw poll last week at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida show Donald Trump has strong support for another presidential bid in 2024. Locally, the former president also continues to enjoy considerable backing, a Buchanan County Republican official said.
“I would say a large majority of Republicans in the county would favor voting for Trump. They think that he can win,” Steven Greiert, chair of the Buchanan county Republican Central Committee, said.
The Republican Central Committee raises money for candidates and interviews them to find out their stance on certain issues. The committee has a pulse on how members of the GOP feel in the area. While Greiert said he thinks that Trump's behavior in his final months in office may have turned some Republicans off, he believes the former president's supporters in the county are still strong as ever.
“You can say Trump did not act so well at the end of the term,” Greiert said. “Among Republicans, the base is strong because he got things done. Trump is willing to fight and that is what they want to have.”
While Trump hasn't made his intentions for the 2024 election clear, other potential candidates on the ballot include Florida Gov. Ron Desantis and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. Greiert said he believes both would be good candidates. He said if Trump does not run, then he would like a governor to top the ticket.
“You have to be accountable for what you do. No one is perfect. I think certain states have handled it better," Greiert said. "Historically, if you are in the governor’s seat you make similar decisions a president has to make but on a smaller scale.”
As for vice presidential nominees, he noted that Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley could be a good pick since he is a young up and comer. Greiert also said that Noem could be the early front-runner on a Trump-headed ticket.