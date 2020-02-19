Buchanan County workers concerned over a new pay schedule that resulted in changes in monthly pay met on Wednesday to air their grievances.
Up until the start if this year, all county employees were paid monthly and hourly employees saw their hours and pay estimated toward the end of the month.
Starting in January, a new system that requires hourly employees to time in and out using a computer program was implemented and the pay cycle was changed to once every two weeks, instead of once per month.
Presiding County Commissioner Lee Sawyer said those changes were made due to findings in the county's audit that recommended being more precise with employee pay.
"Our auditors didn't like that and it wasn't something that we should continue to do," Sawyer said. "So, we made a change based on our audit saying that we didn't have a good time and attendance system for the county."
Sawyer was one of the county leaders in charge of making the change. He said it was discussed with the other two County Commissioners. Western District Commissioner Ron Hook seemed to have issues with the change.
On Wednesday, around 25 county employees met with the commissioners at the courthouse to discuss how that change had affected them.
Paula Welsh, a deputy assessor in the county real estate assessors office, said the switch led to problems for many people in her office.
"People who are on budgets, it just blew their budget to hell, just blew it away," Welsh said.
Welsh, who has worked for the county for nearly 29 years, said the first check only had eight days on it, and was, on average, $245 less than what employees in her office were used to.
"That was a shock considering we get paid monthly and were hired as salary," she said. "We went from 12 paychecks a year to 26 paychecks a year."
She said many people who have budgeted for a monthly salary for years were suddenly forced to make changes.
"We have people that have student loans, they had to defer their student loan, this is a fact," she said. "We had one guy in the meeting that said he had to borrow money to pay his utilities and house payment, car payment in January because he only got like half a paycheck."
During the meeting, several employees spoke up about issues. One person said that they were paid $600 less in January than they typically would be. Others said that workers under them had quit, or were planning to quit and two employees said they have decided to retire early because of the change.
Welsh said employees are used to working from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but almost everyone starts early to set up and sometimes stay later than 4:30. She said those hours will no longer be paid for.
Sawyer said that, in the end, every employee will make the same as they did annually, but may make less some months due to the number of pay periods. The "lost money" will be made up during the two months a year with an additional pay period.
At the meeting, he asked that the employees consider the good aspects of their jobs, such as benefits and holidays. He also asked that they try and maintain a positive attitude.
However, he does believe a change could be made if the employees continue to be unhappy.
"I'm surprised that it has been as this big of a deal, but it is to people, so we will reconsider that and see if we can change," Sawyer said. "We can't go back to estimating what people were going to make and then paying them based on that. We have to pay on actual hours worked."
He said it may be possible to pay monthly while still requiring hours to be timed in and out.