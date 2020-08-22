Even though the water is gone from 2019 flooding, ripples from the damage still are being felt throughout the community.
Back when water pumps had to be running nonstop, the county’s South Levee District ran out of funds to pay for gas to keep the machines going. That is where Buchanan County officials came in to help.
“You gotta pump the water off to get it back over the riverside,” Ron Hook, Buchanan County's Western District Commissioner said. “With that the south side levee district ran out of fuel so we came up with an agreement with the city and the south side levee district to loan money to the district for fuel cost.”
The pumps were a necessity to run for St. Joseph’s South Side for all the businesses, homes and people to be as well protected as possible. The pumps were shut off before the beginning of 2020 because of water coming back down in the river. But the money the county lent to the south district still is hung up.
“Once they (the south district) get the money from FEMA, that money will come back to the county from the loan for the fuel cost,” Hook said. “These levee districts run on a minimal amount of money each year anyway. There is an ongoing cost that goes into maintaining a levee system. It is an infrastructure that we all rely on for safety.”
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will assess the request and approve the money. Bill Brinton, Buchanan County's emergency management coordinator, already has sent off the paperwork for the request of funds.
Hook, who has been in office since 2009, said that in the past FEMA has taken several years to send money. But Hook also said that as of late FEMA has been getting the requests back more quickly than usual.
“Lately FEMA has been pretty good about getting us our money from disasters. It can take up to three years depending on the request. They have been responsive to all the weather we have had. I want to say from six to eight months is when we get the money for the gas,” Hook said.
There was not an exact cost figure available for how much the county loaned to the levee district for gas. Hook estimates about 5,000 gallons of gas were needed, and puts the total around $10,000, he said.