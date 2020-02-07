Counselors and administrators from across Northwest Missouri gathered at EmpowerU Friday morning to celebrate the end of National School Counselor week.
The Mosaic Life Care Foundation hosted the Northwest Missouri Administrator’s Appreciation Breakfast to celebrate school counselors and those who support them.
The event’s keynote speaker and the president of the Mosaic Life Care Foundation, Julie Gaddie, spoke to the group about how important it is to emphasize self-care while being proud of the role they play in students’ and families’ lives.
“Our counselors and principals play a critical role in our communities,” Gaddie said. “They’re the people on the front lines making sure that every child has an equitable opportunity for public education, and they face every day the challenges that you read about in the newspaper, both locally and nationally, and they're there to help work it out and to make sure that we keep moving through education and empowerment.”
Corrine Allee, the school counselor at West Platte Junior/Senior High School and president of the Northwest Missouri School Counselor Association, said the school counselor's role has changed to be more all-encompassing in regards to a students academic and mental health.
In this way, a celebration of counselors’ and administrators’ accomplishments and partnerships certainly feels appropriate.
“It’s just a nice time to wrap up the reason for celebrating what we're doing and the unique contributions that school counselors have to our schools and the partnership that we have with our principals and to recognize everybody who advocates for us in our buildings,” Allee said.
It’s a sentiment shared by Chair of the Central High School Counseling Department Elizabeth Chase.
“I don't think school counselors could do what we do if we didn't have building administrators, principals, vice principals and district administrators that really supporting us and allowing us to fulfill the roles that we have,” Chase said.
Following Gaddie’s keynote address, the Northwest Missouri School Counselor Association’s Counselor Advocate of the Year Sherry McGhay was awarded a plaque in honor of her service to her counselor and her school.
“I am just really shocked surprised and amazed,” McGhay, a library media specialist at the West Platte School District, said. “I’m honored.”