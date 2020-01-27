The St. Joseph City Council has invited State Auditor Nicole Galloway to perform an audit on activities at City Hall.
After a 48-point report was sent to Galloway’s office by Assistant Director of Administrative Service Beau Musser stressing concerns over accounting practices and financial statuses in St. Joseph, the council heard disagreements between Musser and City Manager Bruce Woody.
Councilmember Brian Myers, who sponsored the resolution to request a state audit, said the audit may be the only way to determine who is informing the council correctly.
“If we’re unable to determine which member of staff is providing the best data, I think it’s in the best interest of the public to ask for an outside, independent, third party that’s going to do a more thorough job than what our own staff would be able to do on it, because that’s what the state auditor is trained to do,” Myers said.
Councilmember Brenda Blessing said during the meeting that the vote should not be taken as a sign that the council is choosing between the two administrators, but as a sign that they want to get to the bottom of the issue.
Mayor Bill McMurray said he believes there could be some poor practices that should be corrected, but doubts the auditor would get involved.
“I don’t think it rises to the level of a state audit,” McMurray said. “I don’t think there’s been any malfeasance, I don’t think there’s any criminal activity, but I’ve got nothing to hide, I want to be transparent.”
All council members excepts Gary Roach and P.J. Kovac (who was not present) voted to request the audit.
Roach said Musser’s memo already had been sent to the State Auditor’s office, so it was unnecessary to approve the resolution.
Prior to that meeting, the council met with auditors CliftonLarsonAllen, who have performed the city’s annual single audit since 2016, for a scheduled presentation on the 2019 audit. CLA announced a “clean opinion” for last year’s audit.
According to Principal Doug Host, there were some findings that were reported and rectified, but no major violations were found in the financial reports presented by the city.
“(St. Joseph’s) financial statements are materially correct as presented,” Host said.
Some of the findings dealt with incorrect numbers journaled due to staff mistakes. This includes a wrong number being “pulled in” during pension allocations. This was adjusted by the auditors.
The auditors also found a “significant deficiency” for documentation of work or effort being done, and recommended adjustments to record those efforts.
A report regarding CDBG funds was not presented for the entire 2019 fiscal year, but city staff said those numbers were known by the Housing and Urban Development department and those reports are simply a summary of what already has been submitted.
Though material weaknesses were found, Host said they are common and do not change the “clean opinion” given.
“An audit adjustment material weakness is very common,” Host said.
He said the number of weaknesses found in St. Joseph is fewer than the number typically found for the majority of his clients and said in nearly 30 years of doing audits, he has only done 11 with no findings.
He did say that the city currently is spending more than it is making in the general fund and that the city’s reserve fund balance ($12.9 million) is lower than that of other clients.
Mayor Bill McMurray had been in talks with CliftonLarsonAllen since last fall to perform an audit over financial procedures at City Hall, but Host said they recommend going with a different, independent auditor for that.
The council also unanimously approved an item that will lead to $20 million in general obligation bonds being up for a vote of the public in April.
Those bonds would be repaid by a slight increase in property taxes, and would be used to repair bridges (several over 100 years old) around the city.
McMurray said the public should not let concerns about the audit keep them from voting for the bonds. He said the errors that could be taking place would not affect the bonds due to the stringent oversight involved in the process.
He said he worries that some of the bridges may not even make it through the winter.
“This really is a serious problem,” McMurray said. “This money is very strictly reviewed because we have bond council involved ... and we have strict reporting requirements.”
Myers felt similarly, and said the duty of the council is to continue to serve the city despite the current alleged issues.
“Our needs as a city do not stop just because there’s some question as to whether or not our accounting practice are, or are not, up to par,” Myers said.
He said the bridge repairs should be considered a priority.