Due to concerns raised by a former city administrator, the St. Joseph City Council is looking into an audit to review accounting and billing practices at City Hall.
In January, then Assistant Director of Administrative Services Beau Musser sent a letter full of concerns over budgeting, billing, accounting and other financial processes to the State Auditors Office.
While a state audit has not been announced at this time, several City Council members, including Mayor Bill McMurray, felt an additional outside audit to look at processes in the Administrative Services department would be beneficial.
On Monday, the council will see a $49,500 agreement with consulting firm Plante & Moran PLLC to perform an assessment of those practices and provide a report, with suggestions for improvements.
"I just want to be sure that all our processes and procedures are reviewed by a fresh set of eyes and that we're doing everything we should to be efficient and effective," McMurray said.
In late January, the council saw a report with their regular outside auditor, CliftonLarsonAllen, LLP and asked if that firm would be willing to take on the task of looking into the procedures. They chose not to, and the city began looking into other outside firms.
McMurray said he had asked CliftonLarsonAllen the previous October to perform a procedures audit after Musser had sent him a list of similar concerns in September that eventually escalated to the letter to the auditors this year.
"They gave us a proposal and then, after Beau's 48-point critique (in January), they backed off and said, 'We don't want to do it,'" McMurray said.
Originally, the timeline for the audit with Plante & Moran was scheduled to begin in March and conclude with a final report in late April. The process was to include observation, document review and in-person interviews.
McMurray said the COVID-19 pandemic led to the audit and vote on the contract being postponed and a new start date has not been chosen. The review could take place next fiscal year, which begins in July and ends in June of 2021.