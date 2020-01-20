The state auditor's report on St. Joseph city government could be distilled into two key words: documentation and justification. More than a year after the audit began, Missouri State Auditor Susan Montee presented her office's 72-page report Tuesday night to the public at Missouri Western State University. The report advised the city on how to better manage its finances and decision-making processes in 14 areas. In each one, the primary recommendation was for the city to provide more documentation so it could justify its practices.