The St. Joseph City Council has approved the use of Transient Guest Tax funds for two phases of riverfront development involving the creation of a trail along the nearby bluffs.
The trail would run along the bluffs east of the river and could be carried over Highland Avenue with a pedestrian bridge.
In total, the trail and bridge are estimated to cost $3.9 million, with the bridge being the more expensive of the two at about $2.4 million.
The council unanimously approved the use of the tax funds, which are generated by guests staying in hotels and motels outside of the Downtown district.
Councilmember Madison Davis said the trails, which can be used for mountain biking, will be unlike anything that is currently found in St. Joseph. He said trails like these typically bring in much more money than they typically cost.
"There are communities across the country who have found just by spending a small amount of money they can capture a very significant tourist impact," Davis said.
He said the community of Bentonville, Arkansas, invested $70 million into a similar trail system and has realized an economic impact of $138 million due to people driving from miles around to come bike those trails.
Dennis Adams, a local business owner with access to property near where the trails are proposed to be built, raised concerns over safety.
He said abandoned mines and caves in the area make the ground dangerous and there are even areas where light can be seen coming from the surface in the underground areas.
Director of Planning and Community Development Clint Thompson said the vote Monday night just allows the use of the funds, and design work will discover whether or not the area is usable.
"Any issues that exist in that area, if there are any issues that exist, will be explored from the design phase, and if there are any concerns then the trail could be mitigated by a new location or we would have to change the proposed extension of the trail," Thompson said.
The trail is part of a Riverfront Master Plan that the City Council, city staff and Tourism Commission have been exploring. A third project that would involve a complete rehabilitation of Riverfront Park is not currently being discussed due to the unknown future of the Interstate 229 bridge that goes over part of the park.
The Transient Guest Tax fund currently only has around $4 million saved up, but is predicted to get as high as $12 million over the tax's life. Thompson said future projects could still be approved by the council and could use bonds to complete the work. Those bonds would be repaid through incoming Transient Guest Tax revenue.
The City Council also saw a first reading on a $54,000 contract with Lewis Backhoe & Excavating to extend the city's sewer system to the riverfront so that it may be used for future development.
The item originally would have used Transient Guest Tax funds. However, local resident Kenneth Reeder suggested that sewer funds be used instead in order to keep the tax funds for only projects directly related to bringing in tourists. The council decided to request that the funds come from sewer revenues instead. That item and the change will be voted on in two weeks.