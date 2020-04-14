The St. Joseph City Council could postpone a sewer rate increase by covering the additional cost through other city funds.
During the second day of budget hearings for the upcoming fiscal year, Mayor Bill McMurray asked the council how they would feel about postponing a recently proposed 3% increase to rates.
“We are in the middle of a pandemic and I know there are people who are out of work,” McMurray told News-Press NOW. “We are in an economic period of likely recession. So, I think it behooves us to postpone this rate increase.”
He said the city already is asking the public to consider a $20 million bond question to repair bridges, which is less likely to pass if citizens are further burdened by increased rates.
“Secondly, if we’re going to ask people in a few months to allow us to enter into some bond contracts to fix our decaying bridges, we can’t ask them for a rate increase and a property tax increase, one after the other, in this climate,” McMurray said.
The plan that the majority of council members showed favor to would use funds from other sources, such as the Cellphone program and the General Fund, to cover the amount that will be lost. Typically, sewer revenue fees pay for most water protection expenses, including repayment of bonds that have been issued for massive mandated projects, such as the Blacksnake Creek project.
If the council votes to postpone the increase in a regular meeting, it could mean a larger increase next year. A recent sewer rate study recommended increases of 3% each year for the next four years, with no increase in 2025.
This may lead to a 6% increase next year.
Not every council member was in favor of pushing back the increase. Members Madison Davis, P.J. Kovac and Gary Roach were in favor of leaving the increase as proposed during a nonofficial vote on Tuesday.
Kovac told News-Press NOW that he would rather see the smaller increase, which comes out to about an extra $1.40 per month for the average residential customer, than a harder-hitting increase next year.
“(The city) can’t just eat that raise every year and keep paying for it,” Kovac said.
He said he believes it is a bad time to ask for any raises, either to sewer rates or property tax through the general obligation bonds.
“They’re thinking that if we don’t raise it up, we’ll have a better chance of passing that bond issue on the bridges,” Kovac said. “They can run it, but I don’t see how it’s going to pass.”
He said he would prefer to see the bridge repairs go to the CIP committee for possible funding.
Roach said the sewer rates have not seen increases for two years, and the proposed increase is smaller than the 8% that was originally projected. He worries that continuing to go against rate recommendations will hurt other funds.
“They haven’t had an increase for two years and we’ve had to take that money from several other regular funds,” Roach said. “So, those are starting to dwindle as we are seeing as presently presented in the budget.”
Davis was in favor of the change until it was revealed that not increasing the rates as recommended also would mean that rate decreases planned for some commercial and industrial customers also would disappear.
Woody is preparing an ordinance for the council to vote on that would lay out the sources that the money could come from. The total amount needed to cover the amount that would not be received is expected to be around $850,000.
The bond question that would allow the city to enter into GO bond agreements to repair 12 bridges around the city was expected to be on the April ballot. That vote was postponed until June 2 due to COVID-19 concerns.
Woody, who will be leaving the city for a new job in Florida near the end of this month, said that if the bonds do not pass, his recommendation would be to try again each year due to the severity of the bridge problem.