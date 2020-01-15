The Missouri Department of Transportation is hoping for a recommendation from the city of St. Joseph on which alternative plan for the future of Interstate 229 should be pursued.
On Monday, project leaders met with the City Council to look over six proposed alternatives, most of which would do away with the double-decked bridge. Two of the proposed alternatives, which MoDOT does not believe are ideal, would involve either leaving the interstate exactly as it is, or simply rehabilitating the existing structure.
The bridge was built in 1976 and, according to MoDOT-hired engineers, is in need of $50 million in repairs by 2025.
One option that several councilmembers have said they are leaning toward, known as Reasonable Alternative 2, would involve demolishing the existing bridge and redirecting traffic through Main and Second streets.
This option has the support of Hillyard Inc., as is evident in a letter of support signed by VP Chief Manufacturing Officer Blake Roth, which was distributed to the council.
Councilmembers Madison Davis, Marty Novak and Brian Myers have said that they are leaning toward this option at this time.
“I know it’s what the majority of people, as far as MoDOT and some of the industry in town, would like,” Davis said. “I think it would give us the best option as far as maintaining some of the usage that we see today.”
Mayor Bill McMurray said this option would not be ideal, in his opinion, and he would rather see a compromise that would involve removing the upper deck of the bridge while keeping access to the riverfront open below it.
He also said he shares concerns with local historians over the possible loss of historic cobblestone and brick streets on Francis and Main streets.
Councilmembers Kent O’Dell and P.J. Kovac each said they want the bridge to stay.
“I prefer to kind of keep things the way that they are, because the bridge has a constant flow of about 17,000 vehicles and that’s equivalent to a lot of sections of I-435 in Kansas City,” O’Dell said. “MoDOT doesn’t like the fact that about 13,000 of them are city citizens, but then, if the citizens are using it that heavily, obviously it’s a necessity for us commuting up north and south.”
The city staff has said that the recommendation made by the city to MoDOT is a policy decision and they are not taking a stance. However, they do have concerns about any plans that might lead to an increase in Downtown traffic or a change in freight routes.
“We’ll be recommending to City Council to ask questions along those lines to try as best we can to make sure, whatever gets planned and ultimately built here, we can see the impacts coming and folks that are impacted at ground zero know in advance and are OK with that,” Public Works Director Andy Clements said.
MoDOT is expecting freight traffic, if the bridge is removed, to move from U.S. Highway 26 to Interstate 29 instead of coming Downtown.
Unpopular options included the possibility of creating large roundabouts Downtown or forcing traffic farther east into the city.
An option to build a bridge over into Kansas to connect with a new 229 on that side of the river was preferred by McMurray and some city staff, but MoDOT said that option will not fit their needs and would cost much more than the others.
Many councilmembers remain undecided on a recommendation, and the council is expected to meet again to discuss the alternatives.