Auditors CliftonLarsonAllen have issued a clean opinion for St. Joseph's 2019 single audit.
According to Principal Doug Host, there were some findings that were reported and rectified, but no major violations were found in the financial reports presented by the City.
"(St. Joseph's) financial statements are materially correct as presented," Host said.
Some of the findings dealt with incorrect numbers journaled due to staff mistakes. This includes a wrong number being "pulled in" during pension allocations. This was adjusted by the auditors.
The auditors also found a "significant deficiency" for documentation of work or effort being done, and recommended adjustments to record those efforts.
A report regarding CDBG funds was not presented for the entire 2019 fiscal year, but City Staff said those numbers were known by the Housing and Urban Development department and those reports are simply a summary of what has already been submitted.
Though material weaknesses were found, Host said they are common and do not change the "clean opinion" given.
"An audit adjustment material weakness is very common," Host said.
He said the number of weaknesses found in St. Joseph is fewer than the number typically found for the majority of his clients and said in nearly 30 years of doing audits, he has only done 11 with no findings.
He did say that the City is currently spending more than it is making in the general fund and that the city's reserve fund balance ($12.9 million) is lower than other clients.
Mayor Bill McMurray has been in talks with CliftonLarsonAllen to perform an audit over financial procedures at City Hall, but Host said they recommend going with a different, independent auditor.
The City Council is now meeting for their regular session and will look at an item that could formally request a state audit be performed.
