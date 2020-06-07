The St. Joseph City Council has accepted an agreement with a consulting firm to have the financial practices of the city reviewed.
In January of this year, former Assistant Director of Administrative Services Beau Musser sent a letter full of concerns over budgeting, billing, accounting and other financial processes to the State Auditor’s Office. He expressed similar concerns in a previous email to the mayor and City Council months earlier.
Musser resigned from his position in March, but some of his concerns lived on.
Last week, the council approved a $49,500 contract with consulting firm Plante & Moran PLLC for management assessment services or, as Mayor Bill McMurray calls it, a “procedures audit” to look into practices in the Administrative Services and Billing offices.
In a past interview discussing this audit, McMurray told News-Press NOW that he did not believe there was anything happening at City Hall that warrants a state audit, but this overview by Plante & Moran would be beneficial.
“I just want to be sure that all our processes and procedures are reviewed by a fresh set of eyes and that we’re doing everything we should to be efficient and effective,” McMurray said.
When Musser first raised concerns about sewer billing, budgeting and more, Council Member Brian Myers motioned the council to create an item to ask the state for an audit. Later on a similar item was passed, and while Myers still wants to see an audit from the state, he believes this is a good first move.
“Mr. Musser made some allegations and did bring some things to light that, in my opinion, would indeed warrant an audit from the state,” Myers said. “However, I stand with our mayor that a procedures audit is a giant step in the right direction.”
The agreement was on a previous council agenda but was postponed in order to finalize the contract and update the timeline, which had to be altered due to disruptions from COVID-19 pandemic.
An attachment to the agreement indicates that work could begin next month and would include observing the city’s financial procedures, reviewing documents and interviewing staff members.
A finalized report could be ready to present to the City Council in late August.