The city of St. Joseph has entered into Phase II of an ongoing energy efficiency project that could reduce future sewer rate increases.
On Monday, the City Council approved an investment grade audit of the system at the Water Protection Facility to be performed by Schneider Electric Buildings Americas Inc. for $335,775. This study will look for way to make cost-saving energy improvements at the treatment plant, which would be used to pay for the work and more.
Earlier this year, Schneider completed Phase I of the project, which involved making upgrades to civic facilities like City Hall and the Missouri Theater. Schneider upgraded plumbing, HVAC and electrical systems and made changes to insulation in order to preserve energy.
Similar work is being planned for the water protection facility in Phase II, which could directly affect sewer rates.
"We're hoping to do the same thing at the water protection facility," Mayor Bill McMurray said. "By doing that, by cutting expenses, we're going to be able to keep the rates in line."
The audit will look at our main areas:
- Plant-wide building and process infrastructure improvement
- Assessing and improving use of renewable natural gas
- guaranteed energy and operational savings
- Program management and oversight
Larger projects, such as finding ways to use biogas produced at the plant to fuel other systems, also will be considered. The city hopes to come out of the project no longer needing to pipe in natural gas.
Once projects are identified, it will be determined how much the work will cost and how much money could be saved in the long run.
"If we then enlist them to provide the efficiencies that they discover in the audit, then the audit work applies to the work that proceeds," McMurray said. "We have a great incentive after they finish their study to go ahead and go with them. It's kind of like a design build approach."
Phase I cost the city $5 million, but is expected to save at least $6 million in the first 15 years. That phase is already overperforming on savings, according to the city, and also led to a rebate check from Schneider for $78,762 back in May.
"When I got a check for $78,000 I was very impressed," McMurray said. "I want them to work on the water protection facility. Let's make it more efficient and effective there."
The City Council recently saw a timeline that showed design engineering beginning early next year and construction beginning in October of 2021.