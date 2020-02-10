An emergency item to repair a pipe that carries stormwater and sewage to the river was passed during a St. Joseph City Council meeting Monday.
A $1.2 million contract with SAK Construction was approved, and work could begin as soon as Tuesday.
“They had indicated that, if it was approved today, they could get started tomorrow,” Public Works Director Andy Clements said. “If the weather holds and all that, first thing they’ll be doing is grouting the fractures in the pipe, filling those, and then they’ll come in with the lining.”
During a recent inspection of the 10-foot-wide, 390-foot-long Charles Street Outfall pipe, it was discovered that deep cracks circling the entire circumference and continuing for the entire length had formed.
Clements said the urgency to begin work so soon comes from the fact that the pipe is predicted to be under water again within the next several months as the river rises. That coupled with rainwater during the upcoming wet season could lead to major problems.
“If we’re not able to get that work done before the river comes up, and then in combination with the rain, that pipe will be pressurized, it’ll basically act like a sprinkler head,” Clements said. “In all of those circumferential joint breaks that we have, the pressurized water will be shooting out of those joints, it will erode and corrode the dirt outside it.”
He said this could lead to sections of pipes shifting, creating voids that lead to ground collapses at the surface. This could endanger the nearby railway and city streets.
The pipe was inspected in late 2018 or early 2019 and, according to Clements, none of this damage was present. The cracks likely were caused by last year’s flooding, which saw the pipe submerged for nearly nine months.
Clements said the city is working on getting a 75% match in funding from FEMA because this damage was caused by flooding, but wasn’t discovered during the time that FEMA was reviewing damage in St. Joseph last year.
SAK had been working on another city project nearby. Clements said the roughly $600,000 used for that project will be lumped in with this funding, which is why this ordinance moves around $1.8 million in bond proceeds. The money for both will come from bond proceeds set aside for capital improvements.