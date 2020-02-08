Cotillion for Achievement hosted it’s annual ball Saturday night at the St. Joseph Country Club.
High school seniors Jacqueline Carlson from St. Joseph Christian School, and Ansh Gupta from Central High School walked away with the distinction award and a $1,400 scholarship.
“It’s definitely a big honor to just be accepted (into the program) and to be able to know students that are excelling in school and in life in general,” Carlson said. “So it would be above and beyond to win (the distinction award) but that wasn’t the goal coming into it.”
Gupta, who is currently planning to attend the University of Arizona and study astronomy, echoed the sentiment.
“It would be a really huge honor because there are a lot of great kids here,” Gupta said. “I mean everyone here is phenomenal.”
While Gupta and Carlson walked away with $1,400, the other 14 participants also received $700 scholarships. Before the ball, the 16 seniors joined in a series of “adventures” like etiquette classes and learning to waltz.
“Before I knew very little about etiquette and very little about how to dress but thanks to the things we’ve done I feel much more confident going forward,” Trevor Madison said.
“I’ve learned so many things from etiquette to learning from other people’s cultures,” fellow participant Allyah Smith added.
Participant Cameron Gilmore told News-Press NOW that he was just happy to be at the country club Saturday night.
“This is a wonderful honor just to be at the Cotillion (ball),” he said. “A lot of people wish they could be here and I’m just happy to be here.”
Participant Rylee Alden said it the ball was the culmination of a lot of hard work.
“It’s the top students, it’s just an honor to be considered,” she said. “All of the students have worked really hard to get to where they’re at.”
Cotillion Board Member Lori Witham said current high school juniors should contact their local guidance counselor to get involved with next year’s event.